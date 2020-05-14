Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,829 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 89.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 51,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.