State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 679 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,106 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.45.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.38. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.