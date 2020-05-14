State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 17,173 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,566 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 109.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 13,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $5,306,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 257.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.