State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.33

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 9653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

STFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $951.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.09.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $349.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. State Auto Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,187.20. Also, CEO Michael Larocco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Insiders have bought 28,866 shares of company stock valued at $608,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

