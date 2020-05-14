Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.55.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$40.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$43.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.91%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total transaction of C$1,720,332.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,698,628.74.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

