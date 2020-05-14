Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$3.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of $890.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$22.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sprott will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 352.94%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

