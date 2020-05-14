Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at C$17.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.