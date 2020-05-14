Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of LON SDY opened at GBX 55.59 ($0.73) on Tuesday. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 34.60 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

