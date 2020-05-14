Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,461 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

LUV opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

