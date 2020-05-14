South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at HSBC

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered South32 to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134 ($1.76).

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 92.65 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -32.18. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190.40 ($2.50).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

