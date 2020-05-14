Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Deutsche Bank

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $23.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.66 on Monday. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, Director David Wachter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

