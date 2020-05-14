Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 440 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

PSB stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

