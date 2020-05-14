Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 2,024 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

