Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

