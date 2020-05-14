Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

