Smithfield Trust Co. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

