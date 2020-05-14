Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.68.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $119.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.66. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

