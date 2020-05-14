Smithfield Trust Co. Has $84,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.08.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

