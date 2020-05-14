Smithfield Trust Co. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

