Smithfield Trust Co. Has $109,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.