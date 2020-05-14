Smithfield Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC opened at $243.31 on Thursday. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

