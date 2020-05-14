Smithfield Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,311 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,814 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.18%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

