SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by Bank of America

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of SDC stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.