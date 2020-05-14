SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.00.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.58 and a 1 year high of C$34.43.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

