Short Interest in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Rises By 14.0%

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $365,106,000 after buying an additional 751,835 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Tapestry by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,310 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

