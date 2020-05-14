Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Declines By 10.8%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Sierra Metals worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

SMTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

