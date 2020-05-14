Short Interest in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Decreases By 13.5%

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,063.77 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,637.00.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.