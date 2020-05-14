Short Interest in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Drops By 5.2%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AQB opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aquabounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,974 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.