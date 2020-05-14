Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rank Group (LON:RNK)

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

LON:RNK opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 78.20 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 328.79 ($4.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.01.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

