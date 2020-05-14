Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON NESF opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.32) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The company has a market cap of $602.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.89. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.66).

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.