Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $754.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $242.23 and a 12 month high of $770.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.96.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

