Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Serica Energy from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of SQZ stock opened at GBX 104.80 ($1.38) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 61.30 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $277.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

