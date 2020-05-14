Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.82.

AAP stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

