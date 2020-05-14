Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $284,851.65 and $3,739.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.03449883 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

