Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.98

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.98 and last traded at $141.97, with a volume of 9436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

