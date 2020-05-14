Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Posts Earnings Results

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

SLGD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells household products, and skin and hair care products in the United States and internationally. Its household products include Scott's Liquid Gold wood care and floor restore products, as well as Dust 'N Go wipes.

