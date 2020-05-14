Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Posts Earnings Results

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.
SLGD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
Scott’s Liquid Gold Company Profile
