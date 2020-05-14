Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Scorpio Bulkers has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Scorpio Bulkers has a payout ratio of -1.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $77.80.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SALT shares. TheStreet lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pareto Securities raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

