Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Hold Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $790.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $651.37 and its 200-day moving average is $540.27. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,111 shares of company stock valued at $78,194,352. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $315,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 103.4% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

