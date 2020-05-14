Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $27.33, 26,333 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,188,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $82.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

