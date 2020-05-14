Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.05, 585,834 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,119,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Specifically, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,750 shares of company stock worth $941,055 and have sold 7,755 shares worth $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

