Royal Bank of Canada Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$19.35 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.41.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$13.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$27.92.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 51,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

