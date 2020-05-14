Royal Bank of Canada Trims Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Target Price to $22.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,200,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Flowserve by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after purchasing an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Flowserve by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 343,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 229.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 315,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

