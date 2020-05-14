Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after buying an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

In other news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $186.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.09. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

