Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 414 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

