Rob Quinn Sells 73,112 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Rob Quinn sold 73,112 shares of Silence Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.24), for a total value of £290,985.76 ($382,775.27).

Rob Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Rob Quinn sold 15,942 shares of Silence Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.64), for a total value of £68,391.18 ($89,964.72).

Shares of LON SLN opened at GBX 404 ($5.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 428.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.12. The company has a market cap of $336.15 million and a P/E ratio of -15.56. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

