RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,779,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,850 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,612,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI Corp has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

