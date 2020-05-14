Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.31

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.31 and last traded at $130.22, with a volume of 9252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.13.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,692.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

