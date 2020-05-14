Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Raised to GBX 3,450

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (down from GBX 3,200 ($42.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.67 ($45.80).

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of LON RSW opened at GBX 3,648 ($47.99) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,204 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,624.98. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,374 ($57.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

In other Renishaw news, insider William Lee bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, with a total value of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.