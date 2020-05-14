Ren 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Binance. Ren has a market capitalization of $64.21 million and $4.26 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.03432545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030831 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,453,284 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, UEX, OKEx, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

