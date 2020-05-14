Relx (LON:REL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 2,010 ($26.44) target price on the stock.

REL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,910 ($25.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,189 ($28.80) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,974.45 ($25.97).

Get Relx alerts:

LON REL opened at GBX 1,807.10 ($23.77) on Monday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,760.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,860.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

In other Relx news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.